Gov Idris Flags Off N2.17bn Road, Drainage Project At Badariya

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has flagged off the construction of access roads and drainage channels worth over ₦2.17 billion at Badariya, Mopol Barrack area of Birnin Kebbi metropolis.

Speaking at the groundbreaking on Tuesday, the governor said the project was part of his administration’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends to the people.

“This will not only foster unity among the people of Kebbi State but also transform the living conditions of residents by easing movement and improving comfort,” Idris stated.

He added that road construction across the state capital and other local government areas was aimed at giving every community a sense of belonging. The governor assured that more developmental projects would soon be rolled out to ensure balanced growth across the state.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruk, expressed appreciation to the governor for supporting the ministry to achieve what he described as milestone projects.

Faruk explained that the contract, valued at ₦2,174,633,033.21, covers the construction of four access roads around Abdullahi Fodio Juma’at Mosque, with a dual drainage system and reinforced concrete outfall.

He said the project, awarded to indigenous contractor B-Tech Global Investment and Services Ltd, has a completion timeline of 12 months.