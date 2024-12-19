Gov Idris, Emir Of Gwandu Laud FERMA’s Exceptional Performance

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has praised the Federal Emergency Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) as the most effective Federal Government agency.

According to Governor Idris, FERMA’s outstanding performance is a testament to the agency’s dedication to delivering on its mandate.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing the necessary support to ensure FERMA’s optimal performance.

The Minister was in the state to commission a rehabilitated bridge at Alwasa village in Argungu Local Government Area.

In their separate remarks, Governor Idris and the Emir of Gwandu Alhaji Muhammad Iliyasu Bashir have expressed their appreciation for the Minister’s visit and acknowledged the importance of the federal government’s infrastructure development projects in the state.

Governor Idris emphasized that FERMA’s impact is unmatched by any other Federal Government agency.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting Federal Government initiatives and collaborating on projects that benefit Kebbi State residents.

He also lauded the Federal Government for revoking the contract for the reconstruction of the Koko-Mahut

Kebbi State has been granted approval to take over the project and ensure it is executed to standard.

In addition, Governor Idris expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for their efforts in advancing infrastructure development in Kebbi State.

Alhaji Bashar commended the agency, stating that it deserved commendations for its outstanding achievements in renovating major roads nationwide.

The Emir noted that FERMA’s presence is being felt statewide as it discharges its responsibilities effectively.

Minister Goronyo also praised Governor Idris for his impactful leadership and alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the rehabilitated bridge at Alwasa has the potential to boost economic activities and enhance security in the area.

