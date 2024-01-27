Gov Idris Directs Completions Of 87km Abandoned KoKo/Zuru Road Project

The Zuru emirate and its environs have continued to express happiness over the recent declaration of Governor Nasir Idris to complete the 87-kilometre road from KoKo to the Zuru emirate in Kebbi State.

It would be recalled that the contract for the reconstruction of the 87-kilometre road was awarded by the Federal Government in 2020 at the cost of about N20 billion.

The traditional title holder in the area Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Jarman Dolekaina said when completed the road network would develop the huge agricultural potentials of the area.

“Indeed, heart-warming and assurances with an unambiguous declaration of commitment on the completion of the abandoned Koko-Zuru road from His Excellency Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State”,

Zuru who is also, the Danmasanin Rafin Zuru Further already, His Royal Highness the Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll has recently appointed a powered Committee that comprises prominent sons of the emirate to work toward exploration of the economy-based of the area.

He said the committee under the Chairmanship of Galadiman Zuru Senator Major-General Muhammadu Magoro also charged with the responsibility of producing workable strategies for the socioeconomic development of the emirate.

“With the Governor’s declaration of preparedness to join prominent personalities the emirate has been blessed with, go to any level and do whatever it takes to ensure the immediate completion of the abandoned federal road in view of the inability of the contractor to execute the project three years after collecting mobilisation payment”.

However, Sadaukin Zuru further assures that a joint effort between the elders of Zuru emirate and the state government, the Koko-Zuru road project will be taken over by the state government and be executed in record time as pledged by His Excellency.