…Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity; PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep joy over the safe release of the 24 abducted schoolgirls of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga in Kebbi State.

The PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who led a delegation to Kebbi State on Thursday, to convey the party’s solidarity, reaffirmed confidence that Nigeria’s security challenges can be effectively addressed through unity, collaboration and collective responsibility

He stressed the urgent need for communities and leaders across the country to work together irrespective of political, religious, or ethnic differences to ensure the security challenge in the country becomes a history.

“We must come together irrespective of religious, tribal, or political differences. A kidnapper does not ask for your party affiliation, language, or religion. Criminals see everyone as a potential source of ransom. There is no reason we cannot unite as one people to confront this menace,” he said.

The PDP Chairman also called on the National Assembly to reassess the legal framework governing the role of state governors as Chief Security Officers.

“When a Governor is called Chief Security Officer but has no control over security agencies, there is a need for a review. The National Assembly should empower governors with full authority to discharge this responsibility effectively”.

He commended Governor Idris for his proactive stance during the abduction incident, noting that the Governor’s timely intervention contributed meaningfully to the swift rescue of the students.

“Your question and intervention played a role in the early release of the girls. Governance is about service, and we commend the good work being done in Kebbi State. On behalf of the PDP leadership nationwide, we are here to identify with the government and people of Kebbi, to show empathy and solidarity over the sad incident, and to rejoice with you on the safe rescue of the students,” he added.

Responding on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, described the visit as a strong demonstration of democratic maturity and national unity.

“This visit shows that our national interest is greater than individual or party considerations. Cross-party solidarity like this is essential for the peace and stability of our country.

Tafida appreciated the PDP National Chairman and other party leaders for commiserating with the state on the death of the Vice Principal and celebrating with us on the rescue of the schoolgirls.