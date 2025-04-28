Gov Idris Denies Defection Rumors

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has firmly dismissed rumors suggesting he and four other governors are plotting to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Idris described the reports as “ridiculously malicious” and attributed them to “uninteresting political comedians” seeking to mislead the public.

Reacting to widespread social media speculation linking him to a coalition allegedly led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Idris reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the APC, declaring, “I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a political prostitute. I will be the last person to leave my formidable and reliable party for any coalition, no matter who the architects are,” the governor stated.

Popularly known as Kauran Gwandu, Idris emphasized his commitment to the people of Kebbi State and the vision of President Bola Tinubu.

He stressed that his primary focus remains on delivering good governance and consolidating the successes of the APC.

“If they tell you again that Kaura is likely to leave his APC, tell them I will be the last man standing,” he declared.

The statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, further underscored Kebbi State’s status as a stronghold of the APC and dismissed any allegations of disloyalty as “the dance of mad fellows in the marketplace.”

Governor Idris concluded by reassuring Kebbi citizens of his steadfast dedication to their welfare and the continued growth of the State under the APC banner.

