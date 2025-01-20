Gov. Idris Consoles With Bago, Niger People Over Tanker Explosion

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has consoled his Niger State counterpart, Governor Umar Bago and the good people of the state over the devastating tanker explosion at Diko junction.

In a condolence message to the governor and the good people of Niger State, Gov. Idris described the explosion that claimed many lives as very sad and ugly.

In the statement issued on Monday Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris appealed to members of the affected families to accept the will of God Almighty in good faith.

While praying to Almighty Allah to put an end to the recurrence of such ugly development, Idris also prayed for quick recovery of those who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The governor urged Nigerians to be very cautious of their lives, especially in the event of fuel tanker accidents.

It would be recalled that a fuel tanker had exploded on Saturday, where many people lost their lives while many others injured.

Share

Please follow and like us: