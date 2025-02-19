Gov. Idris Congratulates Tunga As New COHEADS Nat’l Chairman

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris has congratulated the Rector of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Dr Usman Sani Tunga on his election as the National Chairman of the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria, (COHEADS).

Governor Idris described the election as a great honour that would be cherished by the people of Kebbi State.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Comrade Governor said he has no doubt in Tunga’s capacity and professional ability to provide purposeful leadership to his colleagues.

The Governor disclosed that the federal Polytechnic under Tunga’s leadership has made significant contributions to manpower development of the state and local governments’ civil servants through the servicon unit of the institution.

He attributed the emergence of Tunga as the new National Chairman to his remarkable improvement in both the administration and academic management in the institution since his assumption to the position of the Rector.

While praying for God’s guidance and support, Comrade Kauran Gwandu advised Tunga to consider his election as the Chairman of the National body of his professional colleagues as a challenge to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Usman Tunga, who holds the traditional titles of Mallamawan Gwandu and Santurakin Kabi, was recently elected as the National Chairman of the Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: