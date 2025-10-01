…Proud of Kebbi Progression

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has joined other world leaders in congratulating President Bola Tinubu on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary, expressing pride in the state’s steady progress.

In his goodwill message, Governor Idris acknowledged the country’s achievements over the past six decades despite facing turbulence.

He stated that Kebbi State, created 34 years ago, has witnessed remarkable development, particularly in the last two years.

Governor Idris’s administration has completed several abandoned capital-intensive projects.

The administration has overhauled and restructured many educational and healthcare institutions, declared free education at all levels, and established many secondary schools, including four mega secondary schools for skills acquisition.

Similarly, the teachers’ retirement age has been reviewed from 35 years of service to 40 years and from 60 years of age to 65 years to maximally utilize the experience acquired over the years.

The government provides free fertiliser and farming inputs to farming communities as part of its deliberate policy of boosting agricultural production.

Major roads in the state capital and cities are being expanded, dualised, and beautified.

He further stated that although the occasion was not meant for the display of records of achievements, the support being given to his administration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be acknowledged and appreciated.

The 1,068-kilometre Illela to Badagary Super highway project spans over 250 kilometres in Kebbi State, thanks to the influence of Comrade Governor Nasir Idris.

With sustained harmonious relationships and demonstrated commitment from Comrade Governor Nasir in improving the people’s well-being, President Tinubu approved the continuation of the construction of the Malando to Warra road, the Zaima through Zuru to Gamji road, and the Natsini to Kangiwa to Kamba abandoned major federal roads in the state.

Additionally, the President handed over the reconstruction of the 87km Koko-Zuru federal road project to the State government based on the Governor’s request, aimed at salvaging the people of Zuru emirate from years of suffering.

He also appreciated the consistent complementary support being given to his administration in confronting security challenges through the defence headquarters.

So far, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris has procured and distributed over 70 Hilux vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles to security agencies in the state.

Governor Idris urged the people of Kebbi State to remain committed to peace and unity and support his administration’s efforts toward sustainable socio-economic development, assuring them he would remain focused and undeterred in his determination to ensure the people of Kebbi receive the best in terms of high-quality infrastructure and economic empowerment programs.