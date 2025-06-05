Gov Idris Congratulates Muslim Ummah On Eid-El-Kabir

Share

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris, has called on the people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers and support for his administration’s efforts toward sustainable socio-economic development, as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, the governor attributed the modest achievements recorded by his administration over the past two years to the people’s consistent prayers, loyalty, support, and confidence.

Comrade Idris acknowledged that the challenges of development remain significant due to numerous competing demands.

However, he said that prayers for divine guidance and the unwavering support for his government’s developmental agenda have strengthened his resolve and political will to achieve success across all sectors.

He assured citizens that in the remaining two years of his first term, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration would continue to prioritize critical sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructure, and the effective implementation of various economic empowerment programmes.

“As we joyfully celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I urge all faithful to uphold the teachings of the season and remain committed to building a prosperous Kebbi State through sustained support for our developmental programmes aimed at securing a better future for the next generation,” he said.

Governor Idris also appealed to the people of the state, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic differences, to unite in his administration’s mission to enhance security, promote peaceful coexistence, and ensure inclusive development.

He concluded by wishing all residents a joyful and memorable Sallah celebration, urging them to continue supporting the implementation of government initiatives designed to uplift the lives of current and future generations.

