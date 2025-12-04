Gov. Idris Congratulates Musa, Expresses Confidence In His Capacity

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has congratulated General Christopher Musa on his appointment as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence, expressing confidence in his professional capacity and patriotism to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

In a congratulatory statement, Governor Idris highlighted General Musa’s extensive experience, professional training, and commitment to peace and democratic governance as reasons for his confidence.

The Governor specifically commended General Musa’s proactive efforts in preventing armed bandits from establishing bases in Kebbi State and his steadfast moral support for security agencies. He noted that these efforts significantly encouraged the state government to provide sustained logistics and financial support to security agencies in their operations against armed banditry.

Governor Idris prayed for divine guidance in General Musa’s new role and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to provide adequate support for the Minister to succeed. He also assured the people of Kebbi State of the government’s continued support and prayers for General Musa’s success in securing the nation and defeating insurgent threats.

General Musa, a retired Nigerian Army general, served as the 18th Chief of Defence Staff from June 2023 to October 2025.

He is a recipient of the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering (2012) and was confirmed by the Senate as Nigeria’s Minister of Defence on December 3, 2025.