Gov Idris Confirms Release Of 24 GGCSS Maga Schoolgirls

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris, has officially announced the successful release of all 24 students abducted from Government Girls College, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Idris made the announcement during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, expressing profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies, and well-wishers for their efforts, support, and prayers throughout the ordeal.

“We are very happy to announce the release of our students who were abducted from GGCSS Maga. We have received credible confirmation from our security agencies, acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that all the girls have been rescued,” he said.

The Governor confirmed that the students are in good health and are currently on their way to the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

Governor Idris extended his appreciation to President Tinubu for his swift intervention and unwavering concern for the people of Kebbi State.

He also commended the security agencies, including the Military, Police, DSS, Civil Defence, and other supporting outfits, for their professionalism and commitment in ensuring the safe rescue of the schoolgirls.

“The security agencies took the President’s directive seriously and have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We thank them sincerely for their dedication,” he added.

He further revealed that families of the affected students are on their way to Birnin Kebbi ahead of the formal handing-over ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, after which the students will reunite with their parents and return to their respective communities.

Governor Idris also expressed gratitude to all individuals and groups who offered prayers and support during the ordeal, as well as those who sympathized with the state over the death of the school vice principal and the private security guard.

“We thank everyone who prayed day and night for the safe return of our daughters. We thank the security agencies, Mr. President, and all well-wishers from across the country who stood by us,” he stated.