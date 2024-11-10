Gov. Idris Condoles With People Of Mera Over Attack

Share

…Donates N50m to deceased families

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has condoled with the people of Mera in Augie Local Government Area of the state over recent attack on the community by gunmen.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, the governor also donated the sum of N50 million to the families of the deceased.

Governor Idris, who presented the cheque during a condolence visit to the bereaved families at Mera, described the incident as ugly and very unfortunate.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education in the state, Hon. Isah Abubakar-Tunga, the Governor urged the people to remain prayerful for the souls of the deceased.

“On behalf of Kebbi State Government, we wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Mera as well as the people of Mera.

“We pray for the repose souls of the deceased and urge the family to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith,” he said.

While assuring that government was doing everything possible through the security agencies to bring an end to crime and criminality across the state, the governor urged people to cooperate with security personnel by supplying them with credible intelligence.

