Gov Idris Commiserates With Radda Over Mother’s Death

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has condoled the government and people of Katsina State over the passing of Hajiya Safara’u Umar, the mother of Governor Umar Dikko Radda.

In a condolence message signed by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Governor Idris expressed his heartfelt sympathies on the demise of “A caring mother, a distinguished community leader, and a reliable guardian who dedicated a substantial part of her life to serving God and humanity, as well as nurturing individuals with exemplary moral and ethical values.”

He described the loss as not only painful to the family, relatives, associates, and loved ones but also to the entire nation, considering the calibre of people she selflessly raised, many of whom have made significant contributions to national unity, peaceful coexistence, and development in Nigeria.

To Governor Radda, who also serves as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North West Governors Forum, Governor Idris described him as “a resourceful team player and supportive colleague,” urging him to take solace in “The immeasurable sacrifices and resilience exhibited by our beloved mother in fostering peace and harmonious relationships among various ethnic communities, particularly in Northern Nigeria.”

On behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State, Governor Idris extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Katsina State.

He prayed to Allah to grant her eternal rest and to give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

New Telegraph reported earlier that Hajiya Safara’u Umar passed away at the age of 93 in the early hours of Sunday.

