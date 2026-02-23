New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
Gov. Idris Commends Stakeholders, Members For Successful APC Congress

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and members for conducting peaceful Ward and Local Government congresses.

New Telegraph reports that the Congress elected executive committee members through a transparent process.

Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, noted that minor misunderstandings were normal in a democracy.

The Governor attributed the success to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership and the APC state governors’ commitment to improving Nigerians’ socio-economic fortunes.

Governor Idris urged aggrieved members to prioritise party unity and success.

He congratulated elected leaders, urging them to ensure fairness and justice.

Meanwhile, the state congress, where state leadership will be elected, is scheduled for March 3, 2026.

