Gov Idris Commends Malami’s Charitable Gestures To Kebbi People

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris has commended the charitable gesture of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami to the people of Kebbi State, urging him to continue his assistance to the less privileged in the state.

The Governor while receiving the former minister at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday upon his return to the state after eight years of service to Nigeria in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari said the former Attorney-General has rendered tremendous assistance to orphans, widows and has well reduced the level of poverty and suffering in the life of the vulnerable in the State.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris also appealed to him to continue with his NGOs and Khadimiya Foundation as a way of reaching out to the less privileged in Kebbi communities. Governor Idris also described Malami as a builder who has elevated the people of Kebbi and contributed to the development of its politics.

“My life in politics cannot be completed without mentioning the name of the former Minister. He contributed to the position I am now. I really thanked him and I will continue to pray for him.

“You have performed wonderfully well. Insha Allah you will continue to progress and succeed in life”, he said.

The former Minister in his welcome address expressed appreciation for the warm reception organised in is honoured by the state government and friends. “I really thank the people of the state for supporting the administration of former president Buhari who permitted me to work with him for eight years”, Malami said.