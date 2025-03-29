Gov Idris Celebrates Tinubu As Beacon Of Hope At 73

Share

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has joined other world leaders in celebrating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Governor Idris believes that President Tinubu’s birthday is worth celebrating, especially for Nigerians committed to democracy.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Idris described President Tinubu as a beacon of hope and a bridge builder who has dedicated his life to promoting democracy in Nigeria.

He noted that President Tinubu’s lifelong commitment to democratic governance has played a key role in the country’s return to democracy and his eventual emergence as President.

Governor Idris also praised President Tinubu’s remarkable developmental achievements in Lagos State, particularly his reforms in internally generated revenue, which have since influenced national economic policies.

Furthermore, he commended President Tinubu’s emergence as President, saying that it has rekindled hope for a better, more politically advanced, and democratically mature nation.

The government and people of Kebbi State celebrate President Tinubu for laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s political and socioeconomic development.

Idris assured President Tinubu of his administration’s unwavering support, loyalty, and confidence in his leadership to ensure peace, unity, and sustainable development.

