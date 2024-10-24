Gov Idris Celebrates Emir Of Zuru’s 81st Birthday

Share

…Lauds His Leadership Guided by Divine Wisdom

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu has rejoiced with the Emir of Zuru, Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary celebration.

Comrade Nasir who also holds the traditional title of Garkuwan noted that in view of the Emir’s track record of exemplary leadership that touched all aspects of human endeavour, his birthday anniversary is worth celebrating with appreciation and thanks given to Allah.

The Governor’s felicitations was contaIn a birthday congratulatory message to General Sami Gomo, signed by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy Abdullahi Idris Zuru.

Governor Idris recalled with pride the Emir’s dedicated service as the Military Governor of the old Sokoto and Bauchi Governor states, his meritorious military service as Commander of different strategic military Commands in Nigeria and sub saharan Africa and international peace keeping operations across the globe.

The Governor further declared that ” as an individual i had benefited from your life experiences and as a Governor, have been benefiting from your wealth of experience in leadership, patience, humility and developmental ideas, which i strongly believed are blessed wisdom from Allah SWT “.

Comrade Nasir prayed to Allah to grant the Emir longevity in sound health to continue his selfless services to Allah and humanity.

The Governor assured the Emir of his unreversable commitment to the reconstruction of Koko-Zuru federal road adding that separate contractors will be mobilised for the Koko-Zuru and Zuru township road projects.

Comrade Nasir Kauran Gwandu reassured the people of Kebbi State of his commitment to insha Allah gradually fulfil all his campaign pledges.

Share

Please follow and like us: