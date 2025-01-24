Gov Idris Awards Koko-Zuru Road Construction At N64m

Share

After about two years of intensive and hostile struggle to safeguard the lives and economic fortunes of the people of Zuru emirate, Comrade Governor Nasir Idris has awarded the reconstruction of Koko-Zuru federal road at the cost of N64 billion

To this end, preparations are being made for the flag off of the 87 kilometres road contract by Comrade Governor Idris to be held at Dabai in Zuru Local Government on 28th January 2025.

The agreement for the contract to be executed by three companies was signed by the state commissioner of Works, Engineer Umar Faruk Abdullahi Muslim assisted by the Permanent Secretary Arc. Sa’adu Musa Sakaba on behalf of the state government.

Giving details of the contract, Engineer Faruk Muslim explained that koko to Marafa covering 37 kilometres will be executed by GNIL. Nigeria limited, at the cost of N27 billion.

Others are Marafa to Mahuta 25 kilometres to be handled by ZBCC at N18.6 billion while Mahuta to Dabai also 25 kilometres to be executed by Habib Engineering at the cost of N18 billion.

Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor further stated that the Commissioner warned that the state government will not tolerate abuse of design, specification and quality of work as contained in the contract agreement.

He reminded the companies that the project is divided into phases and emphasised that on no condition should any contractor proceed to the next phase without the certification of the work by the engineers of the state Ministry of Works.

Engineer Muslim further assured that the state government has set aside the funds required for the project and will pay for each phase satisfactory completed and certified without delay.

He revealed that the cost of the Koko-Zuru road project is the highest so far expended by Governor Idris administration in addition to other 21 roads project spread across the state.

While expressing confidence in the capacity of the companies to execute high-quality projects, he advised that the project must be completed and handed over to the government within eighteen months.

The representatives of the construction firms, Engineer Garba Abdullahi of the ZBCCL and Mr Show of GNIL Nigeria limited assured that the terms and conditions of the contract will strictly be adhered in order to achieve and ensure high quality project.

It could be recalled that worried by the frequent loss of lives and destruction of bussiness activities resulting from accidents caused by the deplorable condition of the road, Comrade Governor Idris made relentless effort to get the federal road project contract abandoned for five years revoke and handed over to the state government.

In the process, he was confronted by many challenges aimed at frustrating his efforts through sabotage attempts from different quarters within and outside the state.

With this development, the people Zuru, Fakai, Sakaba and Danko/ Wasagu local government areas of Zuru emirate will soon reintergrate with other communities within and the neighbouring states, as well as engage in profitable agricultural and other socio-economic related transformation ventures being introduced and fully supported by Comrade Governor Nasir Idris’s administration.

