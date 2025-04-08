Gov Idris Attributes Political Success To Wife’s Divine Support

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has credited his wife, Hajiya Nasare Zainab Nasir Idris, for playing a pivotal role in his political journey, describing her wisdom and humanitarian work as instrumental to his emergence as Governor.

The Governor made this revelation at the third anniversary celebration and launch of the Support Fund for the Nasara Women Development Foundation, held at the Convocation Square of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

The event, which marked four years since the foundation’s inception, drew dignitaries including political associates, business leaders, academics, religious leaders, and representatives of local and international development organizations.

Speaking at the event, the State Coordinator of the foundation, Abdulrasheed Bala, outlined its achievements in empowering women, promoting girl-child and youth education, skills acquisition, wealth creation, job creation, and improved healthcare delivery.

He disclosed that over 10,000 young entrepreneurs have been supported with either business startup packages or additional capital.

In the healthcare sector, more than 5,000 vulnerable individuals have received free medical treatment, including surgeries and drugs for complicated conditions.

Bala added that the foundation has sponsored numerous youths across various levels of education primary, secondary, Islamiya, and tertiary, while also undertaking the construction and renovation of Classroom blocks for Islamic Schools and providing potable water in underserved communities.

“Many of these achievements were personally financed by Hajiya Nasare from her hard-earned income before attracting support from well-meaning individuals and development partners,” he said.

In a surprise tribute during his speech, Governor Idris commended his wife for complementing his efforts and providing strategic support at crucial moments in his career.

“When I was fully engaged with my roles in the Nigerian Labour Congress and community philanthropic activities, Hajiya Nasare was already executing humanitarian projects that aligned with my personal efforts.

“Her vision created synergy that greatly contributed to the goodwill we enjoy today,” the Governor said.

He attributed part of his electoral success to the widespread impact of the Nasara Foundation and the support it garnered from the people of the State.

In her remarks, a visibly elated Hajiya Nasare appreciated Allah for the strength to continue her advocacy work and expressed gratitude to her husband for his unwavering moral and emotional support.

She also acknowledged the contributions of international organizations such as the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, UFUK Dialogue, Tulip International School, and the United States Embassy in Nigeria, with whom the foundation is finalizing arrangements for future interventions.

She urged the foundation’s management team to remain dedicated to the cause of women and youth empowerment.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of N302 million in cash and pledge donations, along with four vehicles, by the Chief Launcher, Bello Kaoje Kogunan Gwandu.

In recognition of her contributions to education, particularly for the girl-child, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, recently named Hajiya Nasare the North West Ambassador of Girl-Child Education during the National Qur’anic Recitation Competition hosted in Kebbi State.

The Centre for Islamic Studies at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, also honored her with the distinguished title of Khadimatul Qur’an.

