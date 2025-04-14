Gov Idris Appoints Argungu Monarch As Kebbi Amirul Hajj

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has approved the appointment of the Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, CON, as the Amirul Hajj of the State for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The appointment is part of the government’s ongoing preparations to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage for Kebbi pilgrims both at home and in Saudi Arabia.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala, dated April 14, 2025, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

According to the statement, Governor Idris also approved the constitution of the state government’s delegation for the 2025 Hajj, which includes notable personalities from across the State.

These individuals are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo, Member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly; Abdullahi Danjumma, Member of the House of Assembly; Attahiru Maccido, Chief of Staff, Government House; Halima Muhammad Bande, Commissioner for Basic & Secondary Education; Hajiya Halima Hassan, Commissioner for Women Affairs & Social Development; Nasiru Jafaru Abdullahi (Kwakwaten Shanga), District Head of Shanga; Haruna Ilyasu Bashar, District Head of Raha; Muktar Musa Wasagu, Chief of Wasagu Chiefdom; Isah Haruna Rasheed, District Head of Ambursa; Bello Isah, Commissioner of Police in Kebbi State; Mohammed Bello Yakubu, Chairman of SEMA; Danjumma Illo Yauri; Bashir Isah Mera, Chairman of APC Augie Local Government; Ramatu Usman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Health; and Sahabi Boyi, Permanent Secretary, who will serve as the Secretary of the Hajj Delegation.

The terms of reference for the Hajj Committee include overseeing all Hajj-related activities and ensuring the smooth operation of the pilgrimage.

The delegation will also ensure compliance with agreements between the Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and the airline operators.

Additionally, they are to liaise with the PWA and provide advisory support to ensure the seamless conduct of the Hajj operation.

Governor Idris’ foresight and leadership in appointing highly respected and experienced individuals reflect his commitment to delivering a well-organized and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for Muslim faithful in Kebbi State.

