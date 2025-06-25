Gov Idris Announces Army Operational Base In Zuru

Share

In a decisive move to address rising insecurity, the Kebbi State Government has finalized plans to establish a military operational base in the Zuru Emirate.

Governor Nasir Idris made the announcement during condolence visits to Tadurga village in Zuru Local Government Area and Kyebu in Danko/Wasagu LGA, both affected by recent bandit attacks.

Governor Idris disclosed that Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other essential military equipment have been successfully secured from Abuja and are being deployed to the state to support the new base. He affirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the establishment and operationalization of the facility, which is aimed at strengthening security and restoring peace in the region.

To ensure rapid deployment, the governor directed the immediate provision of temporary accommodation for the military personnel, pending the construction of permanent infrastructure for the base.

Reiterating his administration’s prioritization of security, Governor Idris highlighted significant investments already made, including the procurement of 80 Hilux vehicles for security forces, 1,500 motorcycles for community vigilante groups, and increased allowances for operatives stationed in high-risk areas.

He cautioned the public against politicizing security matters and urged restraint in making unguarded remarks on social media platforms. The governor also called for enhanced security along the state’s borders with neighboring states, which he identified as common infiltration routes for armed groups.

During the visit, the Emir of Zuru and other traditional leaders commended the governor’s proactive efforts and reaffirmed their support for the government’s security initiatives, stressing that the responsibility for peace and security rests with all stakeholders.

The establishment of the new army base marks a significant step in Kebbi State’s ongoing campaign to combat insecurity and protect its citizens.

