Gov Idris Advocates Investment In Media Industry

Share

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has advised the business community in the state to consider investing in the media industry in view of the vital role the media plays in promoting socio-economic development.

The advice was contained in a congratulatory message to Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Yelwa over what the Governor described as a “Patriotic decision” of the establishment of BAYAWURA radio, a new private FM Radio in his locality, Yauri.

Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa, who holds the traditional title of Ajiyan Yauri, is also the National Chairman of the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum.

Comrade Idris observed that media organisations, particularly radio and television stations, are providing effective channels of communication between the government and the people on programmes and policies implementation as well as the impacts or otherwise of such programmes on the lives of the people.

He further noted that religious affairs, business transactions, enhancement of inter-personal and inter-community relationships, and other development-related services are being promoted by FM Radio and television stations, especially at the grassroots.

Also worthy of note according to the Comrade Governor was the timing of the establishment which coincided with the time his administration was repositioning the state-owned media organisations with the provision of required ultra-modern broadcast equipment for efficient service delivery and hoped that it would be complemented by the new FM station.

While congratulating the proprietor on his modest contribution to the development of his community, Governor Idris expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of Ajiyan Yauri to ensure objectivity and fairness in the conduct of the operation of the station.

In addition to the provision of employment opportunities, the governor advised him to use his vast experience in both the print and electronic media to improve professional knowledge and productivity in service among the young and promising media practitioners in the state.

BAYAWURA Private FM Radio in Yauri has now joined Raahan, Vision, Nagari in Birnin Kebbi and Brikel Private FM in Zuru according to a statement by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Kebbi State Governor.

Share

Please follow and like us: