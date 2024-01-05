Gov Fubara Bags International Peace Prize

A United Kingdom-based newspaper, TheNigerian News, has announced Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State as the winner of its International Peace Prize Medal Award 2023.

A statement by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, David Young, said the award is in recognition of Governor Fubara’s purposeful leadership and firm belief in democracy and the rule of law.

Young said the governor has also demonstrated outstanding performance and sterling qualities of a trailblazer with a deep commitment to the unity and progress of his people.

He noted that Fubara has shown unwavering courage amid intimidation and oppression to promote peace, harmony, and stability in Rivers State and beyond.

According to the company, the Rivers State governor understands that any political crisis would hinder his developmental plans, adding that only a man with the genuine interest of the masses will tow the path of peace.

He said, “Governor Fubara emerged among other nominees for his courage and passion for his people. An exceptional leader, he has shown an unwavering commitment to promoting peace and unity across the world.

“His dedication to improving the lives of Rivers people has earned him this well-deserved recognition. Governor Fubara is an inspiration to societies striving towards ideals of diversity, transparency, and democracy.

“We can’t over-emphasize the importance of peace in driving economic prosperity. Governor Fubara understands this simple principle.

“We, therefore, urge him to remain focused on his goals and ignore distractions. His pure and clear heart will continue to make way for him

“We want him to see this award as a higher calling towards deeper commitment to peacebuilding in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large”.