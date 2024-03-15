Gov Francis Nwifuru: The Welfare Ambassador

The problem of democracy in Africa is that it is alien and the duties of government to the people were couched in nebulous terms. Even the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy in the Nigerian constitution was rendered impotent by its non-justiciability; thus, offering Nigerian leaders alibis for indolence.

The sun of organic, people-centred or Franciscan democracy arose in Ebonyi State with the inauguration of Builder Francis Nwifuru as governor in May 2023. For Governor Francis Nwifuru, government is made for the masses; and should intentionally be at the service of the masses. This homeboy governor of Ebonyi State built his manifesto on the needs of the people.

Governor Nwifuru’s manifesto, “Ebonyi Peoples” Charter of Needs”, was therefore an administrative encapsulation of the needs of Ebonyians dressed in the prayers of Saint Francis of Assisi; and designed to bring love, pardon, faith, hope, joy and sustainable development to Ebonyi people. Nothing else is closer to the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policies.

Upon inauguration, Governor Nwifuru, who understands the peculiarities of Ebonyi State, especially the pivotal role of workers’ salaries in driving the local economy, started by offsetting the mountainous arrears of workers’ gratuities and pensions which had accumulated since 1996. Before long, Ebonyi retirees shall be receiving their gratuities on the day of retirement! Through the payment of monthly wage award of N10,000, 2023 Christmas bonus of N100,000 and a one-off gratitude allowance of N10,000 to every Ebonyi worker, the local economy was imbued with effective demand.

Nwifuru further enhanced the local economy with N2 million cash grants to 500 small and medium entrepreneurs; and tax waivers to small scale enterprises. With the progressive implementation of the Abakaliki Ring Road, the 23 kilometre Stadium – Nwofe Road, the 22 kilometre Ezzaegu – Ezillo Road and the Abakaliki Capital City internal road projects with concrete technology, the governor has proved that with prudent management of resources, a governor with lean appetite can develop all the competing sectors of low-revenue Ebonyi State simultaneously.

Governor Nwifuru is not resting on his oars. He employed qualified medics and purchased sophisticated medical equipment like dialysis and x-ray machines etc. and ambulances for the general hospitals in the state. A sustainable revolving drug scheme is also designed for the hospitals. The medical officers have been provided with SUVs and attractive remunerations in Ebonyi State. These have been praised by pundits as antidotes for medical tourism and the brain drain in the health sector.

Governor Nwifuru, fondly called the ‘Francis of Ebonyi State’, has increased the subventions of Ebonyi State University and other tertiary institutions in the state. The Ebonyi State Scholarship Board has been reconstituted to run both foreign and local scholarships. The Universal Basic Education and Secondary Education Boards have been respectively inaugurated and fully enabled to build and renovate schools, procure instructional materials, re-train teachers and supervise effective teaching and learning.

Law school students from Ebonyi State irrespective of creed and political affiliation have been granted partial scholarships of N300,000 each! Traditional stool conflicts have been resolved with inaugurations of traditional rulers fully consummated in over 90% of Ebonyi communities. Through the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Uchenna Igwe, Governor Nwifuru is building befitting palaces for the 140 traditional rulers in the state. Hostilities in the war-ravaged Effium Community have abated. Ebonyians crave intentional exploitation of the Nigerian constitution to return permanent peace to Effium.

Governor Nwifuru’s confidence in Ebonyi people, especially the youths, is unequalled. His devolution of sensitive duties to subordinate officials bears credence to both his humility and faith in Ebonyi people. Ebonyi people across political and ideological divides equally have confidence in Governor Nwifuru. Hence, there have been no hunger/hardship protests or resentments against constituted authorities in Ebonyi State. Governor Francis Nwifuru is unwilling to mortgage the future of the state through debts and so has not borrowed a kobo.

Hence, Vice President Kashim Shettima dubbed Nwifuru the ‘Paul Kagame of Nigeria’. Governor Nwifuru who has revived the people’s hope in government personifies a positive challenge to other governors, the political leaders in Nigeria, nay Africa, to use government power to do good to the people to whom power belongs! For all these and more, Nigerian parents from the 36 states of Nigeria, under the aegis of Nigerian Parents Forum, are organising the investiture of Governor Francis Nwifuru as the Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria today (March 15, 2024) in Abakaliki which has become the welfare capital of Nigeria. Congratulations to Governor Francis Nwifuru, the Welfare Ambassador of Nigeria!