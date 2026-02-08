Gov. Fintiri To Upgrade Fufore Cottage To Full-Fledged General Hospital

In an effort to provide expanded and quality healthcare services to residents of Fufore and neighbouring communities, the Adamawa State Government has announced plans to upgrade the Fufore Cottage Hospital into a full-fledged General Hospital.

Speaking while commissioning the Fufore Cottage Hospital on Saturday, Governor Fintiri expressed satisfaction with the quality of the facility, describing it as part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare delivery across Adamawa State.

He emphasised that prioritising tertiary and primary healthcare facilities remains a central focus of his administration.

The Governor assured the residents that the hospital would soon be upgraded to a General Hospital, enabling it to provide secondary healthcare services to residents of Fufore Local Government Area.

Governor Fintiri also conducted an inspection of the facility, touring the hospital under the guidance of the Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Dibal Denis.

Fintiri, before the commissioning, had paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Fufore, Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, who commended the Governor for the developmental strides made in the state, particularly in Fufore Local Government Council.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of Fufore Local Government Council, Mrs. Peace Samson Audu, commended the administration for the remarkable transformation witnessed in the state.

She highlighted several local initiatives, including roads, education, employment opportunities, empowerment programmes, and water supply schemes, crediting the Fintiri-led administration for their successful implementation.

Also speaking, the Member representing Verre Constituency, Japheth Hammajabu, along with the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Afraimu K. Jingi, and other stakeholders, reaffirmed their loyalty to the Governor. They appealed for increased government interventions, particularly in rural communities.

During the visit, Governor Fintiri commissioned the Fufore Local Government Fresh Air Gate, a project executed by the council, further underscoring the administration’s commitment to improving local infrastructure and community development.