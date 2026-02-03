Gov Fintiri To Join APC Soon, Party Chairman Confirmed

The Adamawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barister Idris Shuaibu, has affirmed that Governor Umaru Fintiri has joined the ruling party, but he is only waiting for the ceremonial declaration at a short notice from now.

The Chairman spoke at the party Secretariat on Monday while receiving a governorship aspirant, Engineer Diaulhaq Abubakar, on the platform of the party, who came to formally declare his intention.

“Already, Governor Umaru Fintiri is in our Party, we are just waiting for his formal decamping from his present PDP to the APC”.

“Fintiri would formally and ceremoniously declare for APC between now and the middle of this month, things being equal”, he declared.

According to him, “our party convention will come up on or before the 20th of this month; however, plans are in top gear to receive Fintiri into our fold before that day”.

He stated that high-level consultations and discussions have been finalised to receive Fintiri and his political supporters.

The Party Chairman, while receiving the governorship aspirant, Engineer Diaulhaq Abubaka,r gave assurance that all new entrants into the party have equal opportunity like those who formed the party.

Shuaibu expressed confidence that the APC would retain power at the centre, describing President Tinubu as a tested and result-oriented leader whose achievements speak for themselves.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done so much and has clearly shown that he is the best option for Nigeria,” the APC chairman said.

He commended the courage of the aspirant for finding it worthy to join the APC, stressing that he is about the 15th aspirant to have so declared for the Dougeri Government House comes 2027.

Fielding questions from journalists on his ambition, Engr. Diaulhaq Abubakar said his decision to contest was driven by a desire to promote equitable and people-oriented governance in Adamawa State.

“I am a young man with a clear vision for fairness and inclusive development. I pledged to focus on boosting the state’s internally generated revenue to fund critical infrastructure projects, expand skills acquisition programmes for youths and women, and ensure that development reaches all segments of the population.