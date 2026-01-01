Gov Fintiri Signs N583.3bn Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa StateAdamawa State has signed the #583.3 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year into law, following the accelerated passage of the Appropriation Bill by the State House of Assembly.

The approved budget allocates N209.64 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 35.94 per cent of the total estimate, and N373.69 billion for capital projects, accounting for 64.06 per cent of total spending.

According to Governor Fintiri, the budget is anchored on strategic priorities aimed at strengthening infrastructure, expanding education and healthcare services, enhancing job creation, and supporting citizens’ welfare.

The Governor added that the budget was prepared after wide consultations and reflects the aspirations and needs of communities across the state.

Speaking on the current state of security in Adamawa, Governor Fintiri said the government would deploy some of the trained forest guards to Hong Local Government Area to address emerging security challenges, among other priority areas in 2026.

He also pledged that his administration would improve working relations with the media and achieve additional milestones in education, infrastructure, and other sectors through the implementation of the 2026 budget.

Present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa George Farauta; the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. Bathiya Wesley; and the Majority Leader, Kate Raymond Mamuno, among others.