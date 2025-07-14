Gov Fintiri Inaugurates Adamawa Peace, Conflict Resolution, Social Integration Commission

As part of his ongoing commitment to promoting peace, social cohesion, and inclusive governance, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has inaugurated a 19-member Peace, Conflict Resolution and Social Integration Commission. The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday in Yola, marking a major milestone in the state’s efforts to institutionalize conflict resolution mechanisms and foster lasting peace.

Established under Adamawa State Law No. 14 of 2020 and formally signed into law in 2021, the Commission is charged with conflict prevention, non-violent dispute resolution, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence across the state’s diverse communities.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Fintiri traced the origins of the Commission to his administration’s decisive intervention in the crisis within the Numan Federation, which had been plagued by deadly farmer-herder clashes between 2017 and 2018.

“Upon assuming office in 2019, we commissioned a scoping study to identify and understand the core security challenges facing our state,” the Governor said. “This led to the formation of the Technical Committee on the Security Situation in the Numan Federation in 2020, whose recommendations formed the foundation of this Commission.”

Fintiri hailed the Commission’s inauguration as the fruition of those early efforts. “I am happy to tell you today, this template has yielded considerable results. This Commission is one of the key recommendations of that report, and we are proud to bring it to life,” he added.

Reaffirming Adamawa’s wealth of human capital, the Governor said, “If there is anything Adamawa has in reckless abundance, it is human resources. We must continue to maximally put these resources to use.”

The newly inaugurated Commission comprises a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, farmers, pastoralists, and government representatives. His Royal Highness Alhamdu Gladstone Teneke, Hama Bata, has been appointed part-time Chairman, while Dr. Jamila Suleiman, a seasoned conflict resolution expert, will serve as Executive Vice Chairman.

Other members of the Commission include: AVM Nuhungu E. Nzokala (Rtd), Comrade Mohammed Bello, Imam Bashir Tahir Yola, Bishop John Shetima Chibok, Delegates from Maiha, Hong, and Toungo LGAs, Representatives of youth bodies, traditional councils, farmers, and pastoralists

Governor Fintiri emphasized that peace and security remain central to his recalibrated 8-Point Agenda and the state’s Adamawa 2.0 blueprint for development.

“Peace is the foundation upon which we can build education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic prosperity. Without it, no development is sustainable,” he stressed.

In his acceptance remarks, Chairman of the Commission, Hama Bata, Alhamdu Gladstone Teneke, lauded the Governor’s vision and described peace as the “pillar to pillar” upon which all societal progress rests. He pledged the Commission’s unwavering commitment to executing its mandate with integrity and diligence.

The establishment of the Commission signals a new chapter in Adamawa State’s efforts to institutionalize peacebuilding, promote dialogue, and bridge divides in one of Nigeria’s most diverse and dynamic regions.