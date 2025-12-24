In commemoration of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has granted pardon to a death row inmate, Sunday Jackson and seven others.

Sunday Jackson, who was sentenced to death and held at the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, was pardoned alongside two other inmates—Joseph Eugene of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Yola New, and Maxwell Ibrahim of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kaduna.

Also, the governor approved the full remission of the remaining jail terms of five other inmates.

They are Joshua James Audo, Adamu Ibrahim, Mohammed Abubakar, Ibrahim Usman, and Saidu Abubakar, who are serving sentences at the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Numan and Jada.

Governor Fintiri said the decision was based on the inmates’ demonstrated improvement in behaviour and conduct while in custody.

He explained that the action was taken in the exercise of his prerogative of mercy as provided for in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with the recommendations of the Adamawa State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

According to the governor, the gesture underscores his administration’s commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and compassion, especially during the festive season.

It could be recalled that Sunday Jackson, the Adamawa State farmer, was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court for killing a herdsman in self-defence.

Fintiri said he signed the pardon, granting clemency under Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution, following months of appeals from community leaders, human rights groups, and the victim’s family.

Jackson, who spent over a decade in custody, was attacked on his farm in 2015, leading to the fatal altercation. His case, however, sparked national controversy and debate over self-defence rights and justice.