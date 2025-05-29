Gov Fintiri Flags Off N19b Construction Of Int’l Conference Centre In Yola

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday officially launched the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an ultramodern International Conference and Event Centre in Yola.

The ₦19 billion contract was awarded to Messrs Lubell Nigeria Limited. Once completed, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to become a hub for investors, boost internally generated revenue, and create employment opportunities throughout the state.

In his address at the event, Governor Fintiri described the project as a strategic economic investment, highlighting that the Centre will feature a 1,000-seat multipurpose hall, syndicate rooms, a 360-capacity auditorium, a 100-seat seminar room, pre-function areas, restaurants, cafés, kitchen and catering services, retail outlets, a medical support unit, security infrastructure including CCTV, and landscaped grounds.

Governor Fintiri emphasized the proximity of the Yola International Airport, noting that the Centre will attract both local and international patronage, further opening Adamawa to investment and tourism. He said the project’s multiplier effect will be seen through job creation, increased commercial activity, and enhanced state revenue.

“This Centre will transform Adamawa into a commercial hub and spark development in nearby towns and villages through new roads, shops, and support services. It will also generate employment as a dedicated team will be required to run and maintain the facility,” he said.

He added that the project reflects his administration’s bold vision of building the Adamawa of the future by harnessing opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Governor described the Centre as a critical part of Adamawa’s broader investment promotion campaign, emphasizing the importance of backing investor-friendly policies with tangible infrastructure.

“We cannot keep asking investors to come to Adamawa without providing the right environment. They want good roads, clean surroundings, and reliable facilities. We are now turning our words into action,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Pirambe, assured the public that the project would be delivered within the stipulated timeframe. He commended Governor Fintiri for transforming Yola into an economic hub and noted that the new Centre would redefine Adamawa’s economic landscape.

He further assured that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development will ensure strict adherence to the construction agreement.

