Gov Fintiri Felicitates With Muslim, Christian Faithful On Ramadan, Lent

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, felicitates with all Muslim and Christian faithful across the state as they observe the sacred periods of Ramadan and Lent.

Governor Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, urged residents to use this period of devotion and reflection to deepen their faith, strengthen family bonds, and foster unity and compassion within their communities.

“This coincidence offers an opportunity for Muslims and Christians to learn from each other and appreciate their shared values,” he said.

He called on all citizens to embrace the timeless values of patience, humility, forgiveness, and service to the less privileged, which are central to both Islamic and Christian teachings.

Reaffirming his commitment to peace, religious tolerance, and harmonious coexistence, the Governor prayed that these holy periods bring spiritual renewal, health, and prosperity to all residents.

“Both faiths emphasize fasting, prayer, and charity, promoting spiritual growth and compassion,” he added.

Fintiri extended warm felicitations to all during this blessed season and wished every resident a Ramadan and Lent filled with peace, reflection, and divine blessings.

“May this coincidence inspire spiritual growth, understanding, and unity among people of all faiths,” he prayed.

Similarly, the Catholic Bishop of the Yola Diocese, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza, called for intensified prayers for Nigeria and the global community amid rising insecurity and mounting socio-economic challenges.

Bishop Mamza noted that the coincidence of Lent and Ramadan this year is not by accident. “It is a divine call for believers to return to God through sincere prayer, fasting, and acts of charity.”

“Our nation and the world are passing through difficult times, and only through genuine conversion of heart can we overcome these challenges,” he stressed.

He lamented the persistent insecurity in parts of Nigeria, economic hardship, social unrest, and global crises that continue to threaten human existence. According to him, the current realities demand not only political and economic solutions but also deep spiritual reflection and moral transformation.

He urged Christians to observe the Lenten season with renewed commitment, emphasizing the pillars of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

He noted that the period serves as a reminder of human mortality and the need for repentance, humility, and reconciliation with God and one another.

The Bishop further encouraged interreligious harmony, calling on both Christians and Muslims to use the sacred period to promote peace, unity, and mutual understanding.