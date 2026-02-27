Gov Fintiri Dumps PDP For APC

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced his defection in a statewide broadcast on Friday, February 27, 2026.

According to him, he stated that he decamped with his entire cabinet and all Peoples Democratic Party officials in the state.

He said his action was for the developmental interest of the people of Adamawa State.

It will be recalled that the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley and 13 of his colleagues recently resigned their membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in preparation for the formal defection of the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to the All Progressives Congress (APC).