Gov Eno Speaks On Dumping PDP For APC

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Tuesday, said he consulted for six months before defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Eno, who made this known while fielding questions during an interview with Channels Television, said Akwa Ibom can’t be in the opposition after producing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is making a lot of effort towards repositioning the economy, which was in a bad shape when he assumed office.

He said, “I consulted for six months before moving. I didn’t just wake up and decide to move. We have stayed in the opposition for so many years.

READ ALSO

“There are enormous benefits to align with the centre. First of all, we have a Senate President in this country who is from here, and we have to give him the support to be able to help.

“We can’t have the Senate President in another party, and we are here in the opposition, you know how politics plays out here, it will keep weeping up sentiments.

“Two, I believe in the programme of Tinubu – this economy was battered and we were really low by the time he took over power.

“We have seen the efforts he is making, the reforms he is making, and he should have our support.

“State governments, I speak for Akwa Ibom, have benefitted from those reforms, and that is why we are able to have the funds to do what we are doing. “If somebody is doing well, you say he is doing well, and if he is not doing well, we say he is not doing well. “If I can see him and discuss our issues, and he listens to our issues and helps us where he can, why should I work against the President?”