Gov. Eno Hails Veteran Journalist Ray Ekpu At 75

Ray Ekpu, one of the most celebrated journalists in Nigeria and Africa, is 75 years old today.

To celebrate this iconic public intellectual and Akwa Ibom State’s gift to the journalism world, Governor Umo Eno has joined Mr. Ekpu’s friends, professional colleagues, and associates to wish him a Happy 75th Birthday.

In a message issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno saluted the renowned journalist for “all you have done to advance the practice of journalism in Nigeria; your huge contributions in advocating the issues and ideals of good governance, and your abiding love for your dear State and our capacity to ARISE and be the “Shining City Upon the Hill.”

“On this occasion of your 75th Birthday, we wish you continuous good health, a sound mind, and immeasurable and unquantifiable blessings from the Almighty God.

“Happy Birthday again, our dear Ambassador of journalism” the statement ended.