Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has officially flagged off the construction of the Ibom Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mass Transit Terminal in Ikot Ekpe Offot, Uyo, as part of efforts to improve transportation, stimulate economic growth, and enhance tourism in the state.

This is as the Governor announced that his administration has procured 50 CNG-powered buses, adding that they are expected to arrive in the state from April and will be deployed across 31 local government areas.

According to him, the terminal would serve as a major hub linking Uyo, the state capital, to all parts of the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony at the project site, Governor Eno said the initiative is aimed at providing a modern and efficient transport system that will ease movement within the state while reducing the cost of living.

Eno further disclosed that the buses have already been fully paid for and will be rolled out once delivery begins, describing the initiative as modern and comfortable.

“I thank the Honourable Commissioner for Transport for the work they have done here. Some of you remember when we first visited this site, it was not a good sight.

“Like the Commissioner has said, it was abandoned and became a living abode for touts and criminals. But today, it has been well cleared and prepared to receive a world-class bus terminal.

“From here, our people are going to be driven through our very well-paved and constructed roads to the 31 local government areas.

“All the 50 CNG buses have already been ordered and paid for through the Central Bank of Nigeria, and they will start arriving in April this year.

“These are luxurious CNG buses that would be deployed to service all Local Government Areas through and fro,” he stated.

He also commended the Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, for supporting the project, adding that the terminal would include gas stations, technical training facilities, and provide employment opportunities for about 500 drivers.

According to Eno, the transport initiative is part of broader efforts to reduce transportation costs and stabilise the state’s economy.

“We are trying to bring down the cost of living for all Akwa Ibomites. If transportation is brought down, everything comes down, and the economy will be stable.

“We are working on our transportation system in this state, whether it is marine transportation or aviation. We are building a marine terminal in Oron, and work is at its advanced stage. We are building a warehouse there, too.

“We have ordered two marine boats, one is done by the Nigerian Navy, and another by a company in Lagos,” he added.