Gov Eno Doles Out N361m To Business Owners, Farmers

In a show of solidarity and appreciation, the people of Etinan Federal Constituency have reaffirmed their support for Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pledging to back their re-election bids in 2027.

This came as Governor Eno disbursed N361,450,000 to 844 beneficiaries in the constituency, including grants for farmers and traders, equipment support, MSME empowerment packages, and vehicles.

The gesture was announced during a grand town hall meeting at the Nsit Ubium Council Headquarters, Ikot Edibon, marking the final stop of the Governor’s statewide Town Square engagement series.

Governor Eno, overwhelmed by the massive turnout, described the reception as “organic, spontaneous, and electrifying,” and assured that critical needs identified across constituencies would be prioritized in the 2026 budget, while some projects may still be implemented under the current budget.

He noted that the recently concluded Impact Assessment Summit had showcased development strides across all local government areas and pledged to address identified gaps.

The Governor also called on council chairmen to provide 1,000 square meters of land each for the establishment of Youth-Friendly Centers and emphasized the need to invest in computer training for young people.

A motion of confidence and endorsement for Governor Eno and President Tinubu was moved by Nsit Ubium lawmaker, Otobong Bob, and seconded by Hon. Eric Akpan of Nsit Ibom, with constituents affirming their support via a unanimous voice vote.

Speaking at the event, Senator Effiong Bob, Political Leader of the federal constituency, commended Governor Eno’s performance, declaring:

“You have an eight-year mandate, and within two years, you have done so much for our people. If you were not a good governor, you would not have this level of acceptance.”

He also rallied support for President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, lauded Governor Eno’s achievements, describing him as the “Best Performing Governor in Nigeria.”

“We are proud to identify with you, support you, and pray for your continued success,” he said.

Nsit Ubium Chairman, Alfred Charles, speaking for local government chairmen, described the governor as “the pride of Etinan Federal Constituency,” a sentiment echoed by Attorney-General Uko Udom, SAN, on behalf of state executives.

Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, hailed Eno’s leadership style, calling him a “compassionate and inclusive leader” who has “earned the love of his people and a doctoral degree in learning.”

The event featured the symbolic presentation of cheques to beneficiaries by APC State Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntokekpo.