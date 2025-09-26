Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dismissed claims that his “Happy Hour” remark was about government-funded drinking for civil servants.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Friday, Governor Eno said his comment was misunderstood and he went on to clarify its intended meaning.

He stressed that celebrations are expressed in different ways and not necessarily through alcohol, rejecting claims that the state was allocating funds for such purposes.

“I think it was taken completely out of context. Happy hour is, I believe, that if you work hard, you must find time occasionally to relax. Like today, I’ve been working since Sunday back-to-back till Friday.

“And I said today, I just want to relax. I want to go to the Arise Park, spend time, and look at what’s going on. That, for me, is my happy hour. That, for me, is my happy hour. Just time to refresh, to relax. And it wasn’t really meant to be time to go get drunk.”

“Every time you have an achievement and you celebrate, that’s happy hour. You have a happy hour in church. You have happy hour everywhere.”

Responding to claims that his administration had allegedly spent ₦18 billion on “Happy Hour,” Governor Eno said, “What kind of happy hour is that? I don’t know. I don’t have such a subhead in my budget.”

He, however, laughed off the moment, agreeing with the host who playfully referred to him as the “happy governor”

“I am happy. And we all seem to be in a happy state. We are happy people,” he said

Eno’s remarks come months after his “Happy Hour” campaign promise stirred heated debate during the 2023 governorship race.

The issue resurfaced after reports circulated online alleging that his administration had earmarked billions for the initiative — claims the governor has strongly denied, maintaining that no such provision exists in the state’s financial records.