Gov Eno Clears 12,502 For Civil Service Interviews

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the invitation of 12,502 candidates who scored 50 per cent and above in the recently concluded civil service recruitment CBT for oral interviews.

The governor also approved a ₦50,000 transport and lunch allowance for each of the 33,461 applicants who participated in the screening exercise, saying no candidate should be financially burdened while pursuing equal employment opportunities.

According to Governor Eno, the oral interviews will commence in January 2026, and the process will follow the same transparent and merit-based structure adopted during the CBT phase.

He further directed the Head of Civil Service to begin preparations for the induction of newly recruited safety officers and lawyers, as well as to initiate statewide safety audits across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and public facilities.

Governor Eno commended the recruitment committee for its diligence and fairness, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to building a credible and people-centred civil service system.