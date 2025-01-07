Gov Eno Assures New CP Of Support To Convert Crime

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has assured the newly-appointed Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, of the necessary support to enable him to combat crime as well as maintain peace and security in the State.

The Governor gave this assurance when he received the new Police Commissioner in a courtesy visit to his office in Government House, Uyo, on Monday.

He said the State government has always maintained a robust working relationship with security agencies in the State, stressing that such will continue to prevail in order to enhance peace and development in the State.

The Governor expressed satisfaction with the choice of CP Azare who has served previously in the State as Deputy Commissioner, Operations.

This, he said, has provided Azare with adequate knowledge of the terrain and its security situation, adding that the government intends to ensure that each village has at least one security operative who will serve as an eye for the Nigeria Police.

He decried the spate of vandalization of public facilities especially transformers, saying it costs the government a lot to replace vandalized transformers while also hindering rural development.

“For community policing, you are aware of the Ibom Community Watch. We are raising them to enhance community policing and we trust that they will continue to do the work by giving you adequate information.

“Currently, we are trying to ensure that there is at least one in every village so that they can help particularly to monitor government facilities in those villages,” he added.

Governor Eno congratulated CP Azare on his promotion and posting to the State, as well as other newly-promoted officers in the State, saying, “I am ready to work with you, this we have always done even in your days as Deputy Commissioner, Operations.

“So we look forward to that continuous and symbiotic relationship with the leadership of the Nigeria Police as we continue to serve the Akwa Ibom people.

Speaking earlier, CP Azare appreciated the Governor for his support for security agencies in the State, saying he is committed to collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that peace and security in the State are maintained.

