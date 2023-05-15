Gov Emmanuel Speaks With Hilda Baci, Salutes Her Dakkada Spirit

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Sunday evening, reached out to the Guinness world record breaker, Hilda Baci (Miss Hilda Effiong Bassey), and commended her for representing the best attributes of the Dakkada philosophy of the State.

The Governor, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh spoke with the Chef via a telephone call from Uyo shortly upon arrival from an official engagement outside the country.

Mr Emmanuel was full of praises for Hilda’s passion and determination to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

“This is what our Dakkada philosophy is all about; the determination to dare and conquer what others assume to be impossible.

“We salute you for putting our culinary skills on full display and of course, our nationally and internationally celebrated cuisines.

“You are an inspiration to millions of Nigerians, and especially our dear fellow Akwa Ibomites.

“We are all solidly behind you as you embark on this inspirational moment. We look forward to hosting you soon” the Governor reportedly told the Chef.

Hilda, 27, hails from Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Earlier, the Akwa Ibom State Governor-Elect, Pastor Umo Eno had sent his message of encouragement to Hilda.

The Governor-Elect in his message celebrated “the passion and ingenuity of the renowned chef.

“By embarking on this great and historic undertaking, you have brought to the fore, our unique and nationally celebrated culinary skills and rich cuisines.

“As the world celebrates you, I want you to know that Akwa Ibom State is on the cusp of a further explosion in tourism, which is a key component of our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda, and we look forward to working with resourceful Akwa Ibomites like you, who are willing and ready to break the glass ceiling of accomplishments. You have done our State proud, and we are all behind you.

“Akwa Ibom will always roll out the red carpet to celebrate you and your likes in the years ahead”, Pastor Eno added.

The restaurateur kick-started the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm after she turned on her cooker.

She aims to beat the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the current Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who made the feat in 2019.

The event, which is taking place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, is being live-streamed on YouTube, and several celebrities are in attendance.