Gov. Emmanuel Deserves A Crown Of Gratitude – Media Aide

As the clock ticks towards the twilight of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s eight years administration on May 29, 2023, his Special Assistant on Media, Revd Richard Peters has described his Boss as a unique and competent leader whose benevolence and awesome strides will remain indelible in his heart and that of Akwa Ibom people.

In an emotion-laden interview with Journalists in Uyo on Saturday, Revd Peters a clergy with the African Church explained that the Governor’s eight years not only witnessed the emergence of several infrastructures, roads, hospitals, and industries among others but the massive empowerment of the people.

According to him, ” I am one of the beneficiaries of his administration, he took me from the ground and lifted me up making me a proud breadwinner of my family and the same goes for millions of families across the state.

“The experience and exposure gained from his administration are enough to take me to higher endeavours, his advice and encouragement were the needed tonic and booster to strive to become a better person”.

Revd Peters said the administration of Emmanuel unlike others gave out appointments to people without recommendations from the elites in the society or the political godfathers, also that one doesn’t need to belong to any cult group before benefitting from the government, noting that he became a beneficiary of the government through the benevolence of the governor.

He further highlighted, ” Udom Emmanuel is a detribalised leader who gives everyone an equal opportunity to excel, I have been a priest but the opportunity he gave me through the appointment deepened my knowledge in other areas and he has earned a crown of gratitude in my heart”.

He maintained that the opportunity to serve in the government of Udom Emmanuel did not only give him a platform to serve the state but it catapulted him to fame and Fortune.

He intoned, ” I worked with a listening leader who shares knowledge with everyone around him and like a father, he is very tolerant and accommodating, a known virtue of godly leaders. He takes suggestions and accepts ideas”.

The Clergy said the Governor’s empowerment initiatives were topnotch stressing that he has turned several Youths into men who can comfortably take care of their families without making noise and deserves a crown of gratitude.

He explained, ” Through his mentorship, I am well groomed to go through life and make a huge difference. He doesn’t just give opportunity to people but encourage them to be creative and see to their progress on the job. He is a very effective efficient and intelligent administrator”.

The Media Aide also expressed gratitude to God for the election of pastor Umo Eno who he said is prepared to serve the State with passion and push forward the enormous strides recorded by Governor Udom Emmanuel. ”

I believe his humility and exposure with a wealth of experience will help him gain reasonable mileage as he hit the ground running”.

” Governor Emmanuel has transformed the state and our people and now exiting a satisfied Man. He deserves a heroic welcome for his unparalleled performance from the good people of Akwa Ibom State”.

He did very well for the people and those who had the opportunity to serve under him in particular should be eternally grateful, anything to the contrary is an unacceptable act of ingratitude.