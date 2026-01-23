Gov. Diri Welcomes NYSC Corps Members To Bayelsa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri on Friday welcomed 1,236 2026 Batch A, Stream 1 NYSC corps members to the State.

Governor Diri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado Nimizigha, also urged corps members to uphold dignity, responsibility, and discipline throughout their stay and service year.

He encouraged continuous learning and skills development, especially in today’s technological era while reassuring corps members of government’s commitment to their welfare.

Wishing them a successful and impactful service year, Nimizigha emphasized the importance of the orientation camp as a vital foundation for personal development, discipline, and national dignity.

He advised them to see the orientation as a crucial step toward personal growth and responsible national service.

Nimizigha stressed that corps members should uphold dignity, responsibility, and discipline throughout their stay and service year cautioning against impulsive behavior.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC Bayelsa, Mr. Samuel Amaramiro Pepple urged corps members to actively participate in all camp activities and uphold responsibility and lawfulness during their service year.

He explained the four main phases of the NYSC program which are orientation, primary assignment, community development service, and winding-up/passing out while highlighting the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program as an essential fifth component.

The event reached its climax with the administration of the oath of allegiance on corps members by the State Chief Judge Represented by Hon. Justice I. Eradiri.