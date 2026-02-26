Gov Diri To Perform Prosperity Cup Season 8 Kick-Off

All is set for the kickoff of Season 8 of Nigeria’s biggest grassroots football event, the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament, also known as the Prosperity Cup. This announcement was made in a statement signed by the Tournament Director, Mr. Ebi Avi, ahead of the event’s start.

According to Avi, the historic kickoff will feature two selected Bayelsa teams, coached by FC Barcelona’s Technical Directors in a collaboration between Spain and Bayelsa.

This will take place immediately following the weekly Prosperity Walk today, February 26, 2026, at 7:30 a.m at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

The statement also mentioned that Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, is expected to lead members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, the FC Barcelona team, and other stakeholders for the ceremonial kickoff.

Diri will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, will be the Chief Host. Officials from FC Barcelona, Mr. Bernat Villa Gorriz and Alberto Lafuente Rincon, will also be special guests.

The statement also indicated that the four-day FC Barcelona/Prosperity Cup International Coaching Clinic, featuring FC Barcelona as the tournament’s International Technical Advisers, is currently taking place at the Golden Tulip Apartments and Resort in Yenagoa.