Gov Diri To Attend Newstap/SWAN Awards

Organisers of the Newstap/SWAN Awards have said the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, will attend the award ceremony on Friday, March 6 in Lagos. The sports-loving governor is among five awardees to be honoured in the 2026 edition, which is the second in the series.

The publisher of Newstap and board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, George Aluo, said in a statement that the Bayelsa governor confirmed his attendance through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, yesterday “The governor will be there personally to receive the award,” Aluo quoted Alabrah.

The Newstap publisher said he was not surprised about the decision of the governor to grace the event because he is a passionate sports enthusiast.

“This is not a surprise to me. The organising team is ready to receive the governor, other awardees and all our special guests,” he said.

Others to be honoured are the Director-General, National Institute of Sports and former Edo State Deputy Governor, His Excellency Philip Shaibu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nilayo Sports Management Company Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, football club proprietor, Chief Robert Onyeani, and acclaimed boxing promoter, Hon. Omonlei Yakubu Imadu.