Gov. Diri Thanks Nigerian Army For Recognizing Bayelsa Gov’t’s Efforts

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has expressed gratitude to Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff, for acknowledging the state government’s contribution toward improving the safety of lives and property in Bayelsa.

The governor made the remarks on Thursday in Yenagoa during a courtesy and condolence visit by the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers. He commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their professionalism in maintaining peace and security.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, quoted Gov. Diri as saying:

“I like to use this opportunity to commend the Nigerian Army and other armed forces for your dedication to ensuring Nigeria remains safe and secure. We appreciate the sacrifices you make for public safety and are always ready to support you in any way we can to provide a conducive environment for you to perform your duties effectively. I’m equally pleased that we were able to start and complete the residential buildings, which, as you rightly noted, will ease the accommodation demands of officers in the 16 Brigade.”

Earlier, Lt. Gen. Shaibu commended the Bayelsa State government for promoting the welfare of its officers and men as part of its efforts to enhance peace and security. He specifically praised the construction and handover of residential accommodation to the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade at Elebele, noting that it would significantly ease the brigade’s accommodation challenges.

Shaibu, on his maiden operational visit to Bayelsa, explained that the trip had a dual purpose: to assess the combat readiness of officers and men in the command and to express gratitude for the government’s support. He also extended condolences to the governor and the Ewhrudjakpo family on the passing of Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

“We are here for my maiden operational visit to the 6th Division area of responsibility, which covers Bayelsa State. I also come with a heart of gratitude for the construction and completion of apartments, nine units of three-bedroom flats and two blocks of nine units of two-bedroom flats for non-commissioned officers. This gesture will go a long way in mitigating the accommodation challenges facing the brigade and will be a great relief for the Nigerian Army,” Shaibu said.