Gov. Diri Signs N1.016trn 2026 Budget, Six Other Bills Into Law

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Tuesday signed into law the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.016 trillion, alongside six other bills at the Government House, Yenagoa.

The additional legislations signed include the Rural Access Funds Law 2025, Rural Access Road Authority Law 2025, Water Sector Law 2025, Statistics Law 2025, Harmonised Taxes and Levies Approved List for Collection Law 2025, and the Bayelsa Medical University Amendment Law 2025.

Governor Diri explained that the initial budget of N998.371 billion, presented to the House of Assembly on November 13, was reviewed upward by N17.7 billion (1.77%) after consultations with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

He assured that the government would ensure full implementation of the 2026 budget, just as it maintained the January-to-December budget cycle in the outgoing year.

Governor Diri commended the state assembly for the timely passage of the bills, emphasizing that cooperation among the three arms of government would continue to address the developmental challenges of Bayelsa State.

“Let us maintain this mutual understanding and relationship to foster sustainable growth and development. Of course, there must be checks and balances. Where implementation is lacking, exercise your powers to ensure the law is adhered to. On our part, we will do our best to fully implement the 2026 Appropriation Law,” he said.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, described the “Budget of ASSURED Prosperity II” as more than just legislation but a symbol of the strides made in improving the lives of Bayelsans, from infrastructure, healthcare, and public utilities to education and agriculture.

Ingobere noted that the slight upward revision of the budget reflects current economic realities and demonstrates the legislature’s adaptability to the aspirations of the people of the state.