Gov Diri Promises Justice For Slain Graduate

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured the family of the late Daniel Ayama, a 26-year-old fresh graduate of the Federal University, Otuoke, that justice will be served over his killing.

Governor Diri gave the assurance on Wednesday during a condolence visit to the family at their residence in Kpansia, Yenagoa, following the tragic incident that occurred on May 16 at INEC Junction in the state capital.

While the family has accused the police of responsibility for Ayama’s death, police authorities in the state have attributed it to a cult clash.

Governor Diri, who expressed deep sympathy to the grieving family, said the state government had mandated a thorough investigation to determine the true circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

He disclosed that the Bayelsa State Special Committee on Security and Human Rights Violations has commenced an investigation and that he has directed the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) to be involved in the probe.

“For now, there are two sides to the report of Daniel Ayama’s murder, and the government will not take sides,” Diri said. “Whether it was a case of police misconduct or a cult-related shooting, we are committed to finding the truth.”

He emphasized that while the current Commissioner of Police in the state is known for being responsible and apolitical, professionalism must be upheld in the handling of such sensitive cases.

“This is a case of shooting. Our law enforcement agencies must act with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to hear such allegations against a body tasked with protecting lives and ensuring peace.”

Governor Diri also announced that the state government has taken over the medical treatment of three other victims who sustained gunshot injuries during the incident. He offered prayers for the family, asking God to grant them the strength to bear their loss.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Smart Ayama thanked the governor for the visit and the government’s support. He noted that although there had been protests following the incident, the family chose to refrain from further demonstrations in the interest of peace, but reiterated the demand for justice.

The governor was accompanied by top government officials, including the Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe; Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai; Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Alfred Nimizigha; Commissioner for Special Duties (Bayelsa West), Mr. Michael Magbisa; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule; and Technical Adviser on Treasury, Revenue and Accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulou, among others.

