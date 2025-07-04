Gov Diri Lauds Security Agencies For Rescuing Justice Umokoro

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has commended security agencies in the state for rescuing Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro from his abductors.

Justice Omukoro, a Judge of the state High Court, regained his freedom on Thursday evening after 12 days in the kidnappers den.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, informed that security men went on the trail of his abductors following a directive by Governor Diri that he be rescued unhurt.

The Bayelsa governor praised the combined effort of the security agencies, particularly men of the Department of State Services (DSS), for their unrelenting pressure on the kidnappers that eventually led to his freedom.

He said the criminals, who fled due to the pressure, would be arrested and be brought to justice.

While assuring residents of the state of their safety and security, Governor Diri restated his warning to criminally-minded individuals to steer clear of Bayelsa as his administration had invested much resources to guarantee peace and security of the state.

He also said the security agencies will continue to be supported by the administration to carry out their responsibility.

The governor called for greater support and cooperation from the people while assuring them that their security was a priority of the administration.