Gov Diri Calls For Umokoro’s Release From Abductors

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has called on those he said that either sponsored or are involved in the kidnap of Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro to release him.

Stating that their time was up, Governor Douye Diri argued that they cannot terrorise and intimidate their own people.

He therefore directed security commanders in the state to ensure that Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro, is released without harm.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary, read that he also warned criminal elements and their sponsors to retrace their steps as there was no hiding place for them following the state government’s investment in closed circuit television cameras and other security gadgets.

He said kidnappers of the Judge were caught on CCTV cameras and that investigation would unravel their identity.

The statement continued: “Let me tell those that are either sponsors or are involved in the kidnap, it is time to give up. You cannot terrorise and intimidate your own people.

“From the minute I was informed about the high profile kidnap of a judge of the state high court, l summoned security commanders in the state and gave them directive to ensure that the judge comes out alive and fit.

“Government has invested so much in the security sector and the installed closed circuit television cameras captured footages of the incident.”

It would be recalled that Justice Ebieyerin Omukoro, Judge of the state high court, was abducted on Saturday at an Eatery in the Ekeki Area of the state.

As at Monday evening, no information has been heard about him from his abductors.

