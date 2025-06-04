Gov Congratulates 61st ICAN President, Seeks Economic Innovation

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday urged the new leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to prioritise innovation, enhance professional education, and expand the institute’s role in shaping Nigeria’s economic direction.

Sanwo-Olu made the call yesterday during the investiture of Dr Haruna Yahaya as the 61st President of ICAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hybrid investiture, held in Lagos, brought together governors, federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, and representatives from accounting and financial associations across various countries.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, SanwoOlu said the current economic challenges demand bold ideas, ethical leadership, and visionary execution.

